Prepare Your Vehicle For South Dakota Winter Driving

Temperatures are cooling down in South Dakota, I guess that happens this time of year. But while the temps are still mild, now would be a great time to get your vehicle ready for winter.

AAA has some great recommendations to help your vehicle tackle another South Dakota winter:

Battery and Charging System Check-Up - Make sure your car starts in cold weather.

Battery Cables - Replace damaged cables and clean corroded terminals.

Drive Belts - Belts should be replaced every 60,000 miles. Don't let a $20 part leave you stranded.

Engine Hoses - Again, don't let a $20 leave you on the side of the road.

Tire Types and Tread - AAA recommends winter tires.

Tire Pressure - Cold temps cause tire pressures to drop, check them frequently.

Air Filter - A clean air filter helps your car run at top efficiency.

Coolant Levels - Coolant prevents and protects your engine from heat and also severe cold.

Lights - You have to see where you are going and have other people see you.

Wiper Blades - Blades should wipe clean without streaking.

Washer Fluid - Use fluid that won't freeze.

Brakes - Braking distances increase on slippery roads.

Transmissions, Brake, and Power Steering Fluids - Top them off.

Emergency Road Kit