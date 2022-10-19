Prepare Your Vehicle For South Dakota Winter Driving
Temperatures are cooling down in South Dakota, I guess that happens this time of year. But while the temps are still mild, now would be a great time to get your vehicle ready for winter.
AAA has some great recommendations to help your vehicle tackle another South Dakota winter:
- Battery and Charging System Check-Up - Make sure your car starts in cold weather.
- Battery Cables - Replace damaged cables and clean corroded terminals.
- Drive Belts - Belts should be replaced every 60,000 miles. Don't let a $20 part leave you stranded.
- Engine Hoses - Again, don't let a $20 leave you on the side of the road.
- Tire Types and Tread - AAA recommends winter tires.
- Tire Pressure - Cold temps cause tire pressures to drop, check them frequently.
- Air Filter - A clean air filter helps your car run at top efficiency.
- Coolant Levels - Coolant prevents and protects your engine from heat and also severe cold.
- Lights - You have to see where you are going and have other people see you.
- Wiper Blades - Blades should wipe clean without streaking.
- Washer Fluid - Use fluid that won't freeze.
- Brakes - Braking distances increase on slippery roads.
- Transmissions, Brake, and Power Steering Fluids - Top them off.
- Emergency Road Kit
