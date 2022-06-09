Technology advancements do lots of things to make our lives better and more enjoyable. They also do the same for the criminally creepy weirdos out there.

According to Dakota News Now, a young woman from Brookings discovered she had a Tile tracker inside the hood of her car.

Angelina Jennen was having car trouble and her dad was helping her out with it and was working under the good. After putting some bolts down near the hood latch, he noticed the Tile sitting there that someone had apparently slipped under the hood.

Authorities are currently searching for who may have put the tracker in Jennen's car.

The tracker in question looks to be the Tile Pro, what Tile calls "The powerful tracker." It's meant to be hung from a keychain, backpack or purse and has a Bluetooth range of up to 400 feet.

Most people use these devices to keep track of things that can easily be lost, like keys or a cell phone. The devices are now being used by predators.

In 2021, an anonymous woman on the east coast said that she was on her way home from the bar and got a notification on her iPhone that said “AirTag Found Moving With You. The location of this AirTag can be seen by the owner.” An AirTag was found inside the wheel well of her car.

Anywhere you go it is always a good idea to pay attention to what is going on around you.

“Always know where your surroundings are, always keep in contact with your close friends and family, let them know where you’re going. None of that ever hurts and if you see anything suspicious always call,” said Capt. Josh Phillips, Minnehaha Sheriff’s Department.