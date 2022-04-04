A woman in Minnesota suffered life-threatening injuries after she initially crashed her vehicle and then was run over by a first responder coming to the scene of the crash. The back-to-back accidents happened early Saturday morning on Highway 7 in Silver Lake Minnesota.

According to reports from the Minnesota State Patrol, the initial accident happened around 4:30 am. The victim 28-year-old Rhiannon A. Phillippi, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on the Highway when she went off the road into a ditch and struck an electrical control box downing a power line in the process.

Soon after the initial accident first responder and fire chief for the city of Silver Lake 62-year-old Dale H. Kosek was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when he accidentally struck Phillippi at the scene.

The State Patrol spoke with Bring Me The News saying the conditions were dark at the time and the victim was lying in a driveway at the time of the second accident. The state patrol did go on to say that Phillippi had sustained injuries prior to being struck by the fire chief.

The victim was brought to North Memorial hospital with life-threatening injuries. Apparently, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt during the initial accident and alcohol does not seem to have been a factor.

Such a tragic series of events where a first responder unknowingly ran over a person they were coming to help. It is so difficult to see when conditions are dark and the victims are laying on the ground. Hopefully, she will have a full recovery from her injuries.

