Dinged Up Green Bay Packers Stars Miss Practice Again Thursday

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The number of injuries of significance already across the National Football League are a cause for concern. The Green Bay Packers are certainly battling a rough streak of their own.

Young star wideout Christian Watson already missed the opener to the season last week with a hamstring concern, and now is in jeopardy of missing this weekend's game in Atlanta as well.

And he isn't the only Packer that is in danger of missing the game.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Twitter, Aaron Jones' status for Sunday in Atlanta is also in question:

 

Jones was his usual self in week 1, helping lead the Packer offense to 31 total points in the 38-20 win.

Also on the injury watch is 2nd-year Linebacker Quay Walker. Walker reportedly suffered a concussion during the win last Sunday, and is also listed as questionable.

Here's the latest there:

That's good news. But the Packers will already face a stiff test of back-to-back road contests, and could be shorthanded in a hurry.

Green Bay takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, a 12:00 noon central time kickoff.

Sources: ByRyanWood on Twitter and Adam Schefter on Twitter

