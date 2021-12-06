Saturday Morning Car Accident Kills Man in Southwest Sioux Falls

Contributing Authors:
Dakota News Now (with permission)

A single-vehicle accident in southwest Sioux Falls early Saturday morning has claimed the life of a man.

Dakota News Now reports the accident occurred just before 4 AM on Saturday (December 4) on West 57th Street, just a few blocks away from the Marion Road intersection.

Authorities told Dakota News Now, a Honda sedan was in the process of heading west on 57th when the driver lost control of his vehicle and it struck a tree. The single occupant had already passed away by the time police officers arrived at the scene of the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Police said the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities are still in the process of investigating the cause of the accident, but speed definitely appears to be a factor. It is still not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were also involved in the crash.

Police were forced to close a stretch of 57th Street on Saturday morning as their team of investigators did their job.

The victim's identity has not been revealed at this time.

Authorities plan to release more information in the coming day as it becomes available.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro

Let's face it, some of the parking lots in the Sioux Falls metro are pretty hard to navigate. Sometimes it feels as though you're taking a risk driving through them on a busy day.

We made a list of some of the worst parking lots in the Sioux Falls Metro. Be extra careful while guiding your vehicle in these tricky lots.

Is the parking lot you dread driving in the most on this list? Take a look and find out.

Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Most Read South Dakota Stories of 2021

The end of the year is the natural time to take a look back at what has happened over the last 12 months.

Here at Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls, our websites and radio stations cover everything from local news stories to weather updates to business openings and closings to entertainment features to unique and interesting things you never even knew existed in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls: 

From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls thank you for making us part of your life in 2021, and we look forward to a great 2022 with you.

[button href="/results-townsquare-media-wishin-mission-for-the-childrens-inn/" title="Donate: 'Wishin’ Mission' for the Sioux Falls Children's Inn" align="center"]

Here are our 10 Most Read Stories for 2021:

 

Filed Under: Car Accident, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top