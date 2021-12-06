Saturday Morning Car Accident Kills Man in Southwest Sioux Falls

A single-vehicle accident in southwest Sioux Falls early Saturday morning has claimed the life of a man.

Dakota News Now reports the accident occurred just before 4 AM on Saturday (December 4) on West 57th Street, just a few blocks away from the Marion Road intersection.

Authorities told Dakota News Now, a Honda sedan was in the process of heading west on 57th when the driver lost control of his vehicle and it struck a tree. The single occupant had already passed away by the time police officers arrived at the scene of the crash.

Police said the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities are still in the process of investigating the cause of the accident, but speed definitely appears to be a factor. It is still not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were also involved in the crash.

Police were forced to close a stretch of 57th Street on Saturday morning as their team of investigators did their job.

The victim's identity has not been revealed at this time.

Authorities plan to release more information in the coming day as it becomes available.

Source: Dakota News Now

