How Many Iowans Have Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for the U.S.A.?

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation.

Since gaining statehood in 1846, Iowa has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Civil War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Hawkeye State.

Iowans have fought in nearly every American conflict and the amount of lives sacrificed to our nation is more than you might expect.

How Many Iowans Have Made The Ultimate Sacrifice For Our Nation?

According to the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, here are the number of individuals who have died while serving our nation:

Fallen Heroes Past Conflicts

In our nation's most recent conflicts overseas, 64 Iowa service members died in Iraq and 31 perished while serving in Afghanistan.

The state of Iowa has numerous memorials and monuments to our state's fallen, scattered throughout the state, you can find a full list here.

This Veterans Day, take the time to think about the great sacrifice each and every one of them made to ensure our country's liberties.

For more information on South Dakota's history in American wars, visit the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Website.

Story Source: Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Website, Bleeding Heartland Website