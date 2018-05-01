So the other day during some great sports debates, somehow we let our Monday Mailbag take us down a road of toothpaste, dentists and toothbrushes.

The question was asked by one of our listeners, "how often do you change your toothbrush?"

My answer was every 2-3 weeks and apparently I am in the minority although my producer Jerry P is in that minority with me.

We were joined on air by another radio personality in the building who heard the conversation going on and he said he changed his every time he gets sick or every six months when he goes to the dentist.

The calls started coming in and 1 out of every 4 callers was like me and changed their toothbrush every few weeks while the majority said they did every six months or when they visited the dentist.

I just think that is gross.

Your mouth isn't exactly clean and although you rinse the toothbrush, it still is something that has to get nasty after a while.

Plus, I like the fresh new bristles on my teeth and for a minimal price of $4 every few weeks, I feel like it is a good investment. (And you might be brushing with fecal matter, so there's that too)

Just for the record, of course there is research out there and the research says you should change your toothbrush every 3 months.

So who are you going to listen to? The research, me or my listeners?