The Green Bay Packers had recently announced a signing of Luke Lachey, only for it not to be following a failed physical.

The team stayed interested and officially got a deal done with the former Iowa Hawkeye standout on Tuesday.

Lachey, a soon-to-be 25-year-old Tight End, was most recently with the Houston Texans.

Get our free mobile app

Per NBC Sports:

Lachey initially came to Green Bay as a waiver claim in May, but he was waived with a failed physical designation. Whatever the issue was at that time, it appears to no longer be a concern for the team because they announced Lachey's signing on Monday afternoon. The Packers waived wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James in a corresponding move. He had two catches for the team in Week 18 last season.

Lachey certainly has a big opportunity ahead of him in Titletown. The Packers don't have a ton of dependable depth behind starter Tucker Kraft on the roster at present.

Lachey will enter a training camp competition with the likes of Luke Musgrave, Josh Whyle, Messiah Swinson, Drake Dabney, and RJ Maryland to compete with on the depth chart.

During his college career at Iowa, Lachey posted modest receiving numbers but was a key blocker for the run-heavy Hawkeye offense. He was a seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Source: NBC Sports

The Last Ten First Round Draft Picks of the Green Bay Packers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien