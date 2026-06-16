If the Vikings plan to hit the ground running with a new front office in place, they'll need to have plenty of experience around first-time GM Nolan Teasley.

The team added to the leadership group on Tuesday morning, inking a deal with a former GM of one of their primary rivals.

Former Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace will reportedly be joining the front office in Minnesota.

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Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have hired a former NFC North foe as new general manager Nolan Teasley continues to reshape the team's front office.

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace joined the team this week as a football adviser, according to a source.

Pace, who led the Bears from 2015 to 2021 before spending the past four seasons in the Atlanta Falcons' personnel department, will provide a GM-level sounding board for Teasley, whom the Vikings hired away from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

In addition to Pace, the Vikings this week added Azzaam Kapadia as assistant director of pro scouting. Kapadia spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks and worked as a pro scout in 2025. He is the second member of the Seahawks' front office Teasley has hired since arriving, along with new assistant general manager Trent Kirchner.

The Vikings did not change the structure of their organization upon Teasley's arrival, as both he and coach Kevin O'Connell will report directly to ownership. But owners Zygi and Mark Wilf did empower Teasley to adjust the personnel staff as necessary.

Four members of the department -- assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts and pro scout Salli Clavelle -- departed last week. Alongside Kirchner, Teasley also hired former Cleveland Browns analytics executive Andrew Healy as an assistant general manager.

Current assistant general manager Ryan Grigson will remain with the Vikings but will have a different title.

The Minnesota Vikings will open preseason play on the road against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 15th.

Source: Sources: Ex-Bears GM Pace joining rival Vikings in adviser role - ESPN

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien