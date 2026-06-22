If you're a diehard fan of your NFL team, training camp attendance can be a blast this time of year.

We're just over one month away from the start of training camps, and the Minnesota Vikings have a total of thirteen open practices this Summer.

It's a great opportunity to get the family out, scout your favorite team, and also get some autographs and fun experiences for the youngsters.

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The first open practice for the Vikings will take place on Saturday, August 1st, with a total of thirteen on the schedule. Fans will also be able to witness a pair of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens over the Summer.

Here's a look at the dates and events planned per Vikings.com:

DATE TIME PRACTICE AUTOGRAPH ZONE (Kids 17 & Under) NOTES Saturday, Aug. 1 Noon- 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Guards/Centers Back Together Weekend: Saturday Edition, Legends Weekend, and Youth Football and Youth Dance & Cheer Clinics Monday, Aug. 3 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Tight Ends & Specialists Tuesday, Aug. 4 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Cornerbacks Girls Flag Football Youth Clinic Wednesday, Aug. 5 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Running Backs & Quarterbacks Friday, Aug. 7 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Inside Linebackers Saturday, Aug. 8 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Defensive Line Sunday, Aug. 9 5 - 11 p.m. 7 p.m. - Night Practice in TCO Stadium Tuesday, Aug. 11 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Wide Receivers Wednesday, Aug. 12 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Safeties Youth Football and Youth Dance & Cheer Clinics Thursday, Aug. 13 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Outside Linebackers Monday, Aug. 17 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Tackles Wednesday, Aug. 19 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. - Joint Practice with Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Aug. 20 Noon - 5 p.m. 2:30 p.m. - Joint Practice with Baltimore Ravens

The Vikings open the 2026 preseason with a road game against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 15th.

Source: 2026 Training Camp Schedule | Minnesota Vikings – vikings.com

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Last Ten Minnesota Twins Seasons Gallery Credit: Bert Remien