Minnesota Vikings Announce Open Training Camp Practices

Minnesota Vikings Announce Open Training Camp Practices

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If you're a diehard fan of your NFL team, training camp attendance can be a blast this time of year.

We're just over one month away from the start of training camps, and the Minnesota Vikings have a total of thirteen open practices this Summer.

It's a great opportunity to get the family out, scout your favorite team, and also get some autographs and fun experiences for the youngsters.

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The first open practice for the Vikings will take place on Saturday, August 1st, with a total of thirteen on the schedule. Fans will also be able to witness a pair of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens over the Summer.

Here's a look at the dates and events planned per Vikings.com:

DATETIMEPRACTICEAUTOGRAPH ZONE (Kids 17 & Under)NOTES
Saturday, Aug. 1Noon- 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Guards/CentersBack Together Weekend: Saturday Edition, Legends Weekend, and Youth Football and Youth Dance & Cheer Clinics
Monday, Aug. 3Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Tight Ends & Specialists
Tuesday, Aug. 4Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.CornerbacksGirls Flag Football Youth Clinic
Wednesday, Aug. 5Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Running Backs & Quarterbacks
Friday, Aug. 7Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Inside Linebackers
Saturday, Aug. 8Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Defensive Line
Sunday, Aug. 95 - 11 p.m.7 p.m.-Night Practice in TCO Stadium
Tuesday, Aug. 11Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Wide Receivers
Wednesday, Aug. 12Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.SafetiesYouth Football and Youth Dance & Cheer Clinics
Thursday, Aug. 13Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Outside Linebackers
Monday, Aug. 17Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.Tackles
Wednesday, Aug. 19Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.-Joint Practice with Baltimore Ravens
Thursday, Aug. 20Noon - 5 p.m.2:30 p.m.-Joint Practice with Baltimore Ravens

The Vikings open the 2026 preseason with a road game against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 15th.

Source: 2026 Training Camp Schedule | Minnesota Vikings – vikings.com

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