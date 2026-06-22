Minnesota Vikings Announce Open Training Camp Practices
If you're a diehard fan of your NFL team, training camp attendance can be a blast this time of year.
We're just over one month away from the start of training camps, and the Minnesota Vikings have a total of thirteen open practices this Summer.
It's a great opportunity to get the family out, scout your favorite team, and also get some autographs and fun experiences for the youngsters.
The first open practice for the Vikings will take place on Saturday, August 1st, with a total of thirteen on the schedule. Fans will also be able to witness a pair of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens over the Summer.
Here's a look at the dates and events planned per Vikings.com:
|DATE
|TIME
|PRACTICE
|AUTOGRAPH ZONE (Kids 17 & Under)
|NOTES
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Noon- 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Guards/Centers
|Back Together Weekend: Saturday Edition, Legends Weekend, and Youth Football and Youth Dance & Cheer Clinics
|Monday, Aug. 3
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Tight Ends & Specialists
|Tuesday, Aug. 4
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Cornerbacks
|Girls Flag Football Youth Clinic
|Wednesday, Aug. 5
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Running Backs & Quarterbacks
|Friday, Aug. 7
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Inside Linebackers
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Defensive Line
|Sunday, Aug. 9
|5 - 11 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|-
|Night Practice in TCO Stadium
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Wide Receivers
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Safeties
|Youth Football and Youth Dance & Cheer Clinics
|Thursday, Aug. 13
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Outside Linebackers
|Monday, Aug. 17
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Tackles
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|-
|Joint Practice with Baltimore Ravens
|Thursday, Aug. 20
|Noon - 5 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|-
|Joint Practice with Baltimore Ravens
The Vikings open the 2026 preseason with a road game against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 15th.
Source: 2026 Training Camp Schedule | Minnesota Vikings – vikings.com
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