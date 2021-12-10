How These 10 Towns in SD, MN & IA Got Their Strange Names

Ever wonder how some of the more unique named towns in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska got their names? Here's a list of 10 of the most unusually named places on the map and how they got their names.

Get our free mobile app

10 Unusually Named Sioux Empire Towns

Story Sources: Web Archive/Orange City, rlrealestategroup, National Park Service, Genealogy Trails, South Dakota Magazine, waymarking.com, canistotasd.com, Google Books, Google Books, Babelhathitrust.org