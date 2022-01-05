How to Apply for Planters’ Nutty Job From Sioux Falls

If you saw the Planters' Nutmobile tooling around in Sioux Falls the last time it was in town, you probably weren't the only person who thought, "How do I get that job?!" or "I wonder what it would be like driving that thing around?".

The simple answers are, A) Apply for the job - and B) FUN!!

Years ago, Planters even let one lucky person spend a weekend camping out in the iconic vehicle which they turned into a sort of VRBO.

The Planters brand is now a subsidiary of Hormel Foods. But back in 1916 when it was called the Planters Nut & Chocolate Company, the founder could never have imagined the popularity of its products and the iconic figures that would come to represent it.

The Planters Nutmobile was seen for the first time in the 2002 Macy's Day Parade and its mission ever since has been to travel the country spreading (if you will) the gospel of nuts.

Here is what it takes to become a Planters Nutmobile "Peanutter":

You must be a recent college graduate with a bachelor's degree - preferably in sales & marketing, with preferred experience in communications, advertising, public relations, or a related field. But if this doesn't sound like you, apply anyway, cuz you never know!

to travel, have an appetite for adventure, and have a mental vault full of nutty puns (believe it or nut this is an absolute must), you could be the perfect person for this fun and exciting gig! You need to send in your resume & cover letter here and a short video here, describing why you would make the perfect "Peanutter"

Make sure you submit your application by Monday, January 24, 2022

To get started right away just use your email at Be a Peanutter!

