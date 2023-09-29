Electrifying Husker Football Tunnel Walk [WATCH]

Get our free mobile app

I have been fortunate to attend two University of Nebraska football games over the years, both with my wife. The first was quite spectacular from the 8th row on the 40-yard line. Thanks to our cousin who was a sideline reporter at the time for an Omaha TV station covering the Huskers.

Our second visit to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln wasn't so close-up. At the night game against Illinois, we watched from the last row in the upper deck from the far northwest corner. Amazing view.

Husker Football carries cult status for many fans as you would expect in college football.

As it becomes the third largest city in Nebraska on game day, Memorial Stadium's sea of red roars at the beginning of each home game when the famous Tunnel Walk begins.

Just watch and feel the electricity!

