I Beat Mel Kiper Jr. with my First Round NFL Mock Draft

I have been celebrating since Thursday night, when I pulled off the impossible in out dueling the great Mel Kiper Jr. with my first round NFL mock draft.

ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. got four picks right in the first round while I took home 5.5 correct picks.

The criteria we used for a correct pick was either the team and the player matching up or the player and the pick.

For example, I had Lamar Jackson going to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the first round, but I received credit for him going to the Ravens with the 32nd pick in the first round.

My correct picks included Quentin Nelson to the Indianapolis Colts, Vita Vea to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Allen to the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson to the Baltimore Ravens, Leighton Vander Esch to the Cowboys and I received a half point for getting the wrong Edmunds in Terrell with the Steelers.

Mel got the first three picks right and then got DJ Moore correct going to the Carolina Panthers.

I'm not saying I am a better NFL talent evaluator than Mel Kiper Jr., but I surely am going to brad about it for a while.