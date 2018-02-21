I Would Cheer for Tim Tebow if he Makes it to the Majors

Would you cheer for Tim Tebow if he made it to the big show and was a part of the Met's Major League roster?

I know that I would be cheering for Tebow!

Tebow is such a polarizing figure, so it immediately brings an emotion to anyone when his name comes up and for me that emotion is always excitement.

He embodies the "good guy" in sports and the pure fact that he is climbing the ranks in a sport he didn't even play in college, is uber impressive.

Recently Mets GM Sandy Alderson had this to say at Spring Training according to ESPN:

"Somebody asked me whether I think he'll be a major league player at some point. I think he will play in the major leagues. That's my guess. That's my hope, and to some extent now after a year and a half, a modest expectation."

If that is the case, I can say unequivocally that I will be cheering for Timmy at that point as I have been his entire career.