Iconic South Dakota Band Ivory Planning 2022 Reunion Tour

They were mainstays of the South Dakota music scene in the 1970s and 1980s, and now they're putting the band back together.

South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Ivory has announced plans to reunite for a 2022 tour of their home state.

The original members of the band - Craig Katt, Randy Crain, Curt Nesbitt, Jimi Williams, and Monte Madison - made it official on their Facebook page, promising what they call a 'homecoming tour' for 2022.

The first gig has already been confirmed, a Friday, July 15th concert at Mount Rushmore Brewing Company in Custer.

Ivory was founded in the Black Hills in 1975 with members from all over South Dakota.

Over the next 13 years, the band had recording sessions in Denver, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles, and shared the stage with rock icons like Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, and Night Ranger.

After calling it quits in 1988, the band got back together again for induction into the South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Other members of the group over the years have included Dick Mattson, Danny Malloy, Mike Drew, Darren Drew, Scott Stackhouse, Todd Olson, Kenny Odean, and Talon Isom.

