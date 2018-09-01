Cleveland Indians Acquire Three-time All Star Josh Donaldson

The Cleveland Indians are gearing up for a postseason run and they have added a big-time bat to their lineup to hopefully help them win a World Series title.

On Friday, the Cleveland Indians acquired Josh Donaldson from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Donaldson, who played third base for the Jays, is a three-time All-Star and can go yard at any moment. He has the power and the ability to fit into different roles within the Cleveland lineup.

The Blue Jays have been out of the playoff hunt for most of the season so you have seen them unload many players including ones that had helped them become relevant the last few seasons.

Cleveland has run away with the American League Central Division and is now solely focused on the postseason and adding Donaldson certainly cant hurt their chances of pursuing a World Series.