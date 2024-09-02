Royce Lewis 3-Run Homer Lifts Minnesota Twins Past Blue Jays

Bailey Ober started and pitched six solid innings, and Jhoan Duran earned his 20th save for Minnesota, which is tied with Kansas City, 3 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Ernie Clement homered for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Jiménez, Toronto’s second baseman, ran full bore into the wall down the first-base line chasing a fourth-inning foul pop by Max Kepler. Jiménez caught the ball a split-second before falling head over heels into the first row. He was tended to by trainers and stayed in the game.

Carlos Santana tied the game with an RBI groundout in the seventh, one batter after a throwing error by third baseman Luis De Los Santos on a potential inning-ending double play ball put runners on the corners. It ended Minnesota’s scoreless streak at 18 innings.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the eighth inning, Ryan Jeffers and Austin Martin singled off Blue Jays closer Chad Green (4-4) before Lewis punctuated an eight-pitch at-bat by sending a 2-2 slider 361 feet, just over the wall and into the flower bed that separates the first row of seats from the wall in left field for his first home run since Aug. 12.

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.85) gets the ball Monday against Tampa Bay’s RHP Zack Littell (5-8, 3.89), when the teams open a four-game series at Tropicana Field. Coverage begins at 5:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

