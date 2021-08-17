Inmate Darrell Hoffpauir on Escape Status

South Dakota State Penitentiary officials have announced a prison inmate is on escape status. Darrell Hoffpauir left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center to go to his work release job Monday, August 16. He failed to return to the unit at the appointed time.

Hoffpauir is described as white, 45 years old, has brown hair and blue eyes, 6'6"and 250 lbs.

Hoffpauir is currently serving concurrent sentences for third-degree burglary from Lincoln County and for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Get our free mobile app

In a release by the South Dakota State Penitentiary, if you see Hoffpauir or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately. Call 911 or 367.5051.