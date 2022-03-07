UPDATE: Escaped South Dakota Penitentiary Inmate Back in Custody

An escaped inmate at the South Dakota Penitentiary is back behind bars.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says 27-year old Silas Cavanaugh was apprehended in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (March 9), two days after leaving the Community Work Center without authorization.

The center is located outside the Jameson Annex on the penitentiary grounds.

Cavanaugh had been serving time for a grand theft conviction from Brule County and was first sentenced in September of 2020.

He was originally scheduled to be released in February of 2025.

