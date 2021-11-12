Inmate Found Dead at Minnehaha County Jail
An investigation is underway to find out what caused the death of an inmate at the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls earlier this week.
According to Dakota News Now, staff at the jail were performing routine cell checks when they discovered a 50-year-old woman in her cell and unresponsive early Wednesday morning at around 1:19 am.
Staff and paramedics performed CPR, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also responded to the call, but the woman could not be revived.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play. The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating the death.
