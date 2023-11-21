Behind Bars: Who’s In South Dakota’s Minnehaha County Jail
There are approximately 600 people behind bars in the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls. Arrested on several different charges that are drug-related, rape, murder, robbery, burglary, domestic violence, DWI, solicitation, assault, and many more. The list is lengthy.
At any time the public can view the Minnehaha County Jail site to see the names of the latest guests and when they were processed, the charges against them, and their bond amount if one has been noted. This service makes it easy to query that information.
What you won't find is any criminal history or criminal status of any inmate currently or previously in custody.
A few years ago while perusing this site I did a mental eye roll on an inmate's list of charges that included Unsafe Lane Change. This person also had drug charges, DWI, and driving while suspended.
HOW LONG?
The inmate who has been behind bars the longest entered the Minnehaha County Jail on October 10, 2018, on a first-degree rape charge.
You should know that on their website, the Minnehaha County Jail states: An inmate that has been booked into the county jail, does not establish that the individual is guilty of or has been convicted of any crime.
