Inside the Most Expensive Home in all of Minnesota

Got $10,000,000 to spare? That's what it's gonna take for you to call this place "home".

Not only is this palace loaded with a golden hot tub, movie theater, lavish nightclub, and even an elevator; it also has an underground lair that will leave your jaw dropped.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota's Most Expensive Mansion

According to Zillow, the home is still on the market and is available for $10.995,000.

Check out the video below and see the place for yourself.

Story Source: Zillow

Story Source: Ryan Serhant via YouTube