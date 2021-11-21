See Inside Minnesota’s Largest Mansion
This home was built back in the late 1800s and is over 36,000 square feet. Once inside, you'll notice some things no other home has.
Take a peek inside the James J Hill House.
Get our free mobile app
James J Hill House
For more information on the mansion and to inquire about taking a tour, visit the Minnesota Historical Society website.
Story Source: Minnesota Historical Society
Story Source: Family Handyman
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Where to Take Your Out-Of-Town Guests in Sioux Falls: A to Z
- Sioux Falls Stores That Are Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Sioux Falls Mayor Honors City Workers After Heroic Act
- Results Townsquare Media ‘Wishin’ Mission’ for the Children’s Inn
Top 14 Restaurants That Should Come Back to Sioux Falls
Some friends and I were getting together for dinner and we were trying to decide where to go. That’s when we started reminiscing about our favorite Sioux Falls restaurants that have come and gone. Here's a list of 14 restaurants I want to come back to Sioux Falls. What restaurants were your favorites that are no longer in Sioux Falls?