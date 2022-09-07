Iowa Has Some of the Cheapest Car Repair Bills in America

Nobody likes paying for car repairs, but in Iowa, you're paying among the lowest prices in America to get your vehicle fixed up.

CarMD is out with its annual state-by-state ranking as part of its Vehicle Health Index and they found that the Hawkeye State is in the top five when it comes to the most affordable car repairs.

Iowa is 33rd in labor costs ($154.96) but has the second lowest parts costs in America ($212), behind only Michigan.

CHEAPEST CAR REPAIRS IN AMERICA (Parts & Labor)

Maine - $349.25 Ohio - $353.76 Michigan - $356.29 Iowa - $359.96 Wisconsin - $361.11 North Dakota - $364.62 Indiana - $364.76 New Hampshire - $370.79 Kansas - $374.44 Vermont - $374.45

South Dakota and Minnesota landed just outside the top ten cheapest states for car repairs in the country.

The Mount Rushmore State was 12th overall despite the 41st highest labor costs in America ($147.27). The state improved by seven spots in this year's survey.

That's offset by some of the cheapest prices for parts ($147.27 - 12th).

The North Star State was right behind South Dakota at number 13 in the country with labor costs of $146.02 (36th) and parts costs of $231.66 (11th).

Minnesota dropped three spots in 2022.

COSTLIEST CAR REPAIRS IN AMERICA (Parts & Labor)

Connecticut - $418.37 Colorado - $417.14 California - $415.66 Georgia - $407.71 North Carolina - $402.61 Utah - $401.65 Virginia - $401.17 New Jersey - $399.61 Alabama - $399.33 Tennessee - $399.11

