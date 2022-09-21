Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy

***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story

An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.

According to a press release, posted on Facebook by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, the accident took place on Tuesday, September 20 around 7:06 a.m. when a motor vehicle collided with the horse-drawn buggy.

The driver of the vehicle, John Mast, 63, of Kalona, was traveling eastbound on 540th St SW. Mast's vision was reportedly obstructed by sun glare and he hit the horse-drawn buggy heading in the same direction. The operator of the buggy, 75-year-old Simon Borkholder of Kalona, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where as of this writing, he remains in stable condition.

Mast was uninjured and remained on the scene until assistance came from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, which was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Johnson County Ambulance Services, Kalona QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center.

The horse, too, was uninjured.

As news develops, we will keep you updated on the condition of Borkholder.

Want to keep up to date with the latest in local and music news? Download our app! It's completely free and not only will you be the first to know about breaking news, but we'll also keep you updated on concerts and other events coming to the area. You'll also have exclusive opportunities to win tickets. What are you waiting for? Get the free app today.

Horse Stable Airbnb 10 mi. from LeClaire Iowa