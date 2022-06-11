Iowa-Owned Horse Redeems Derby Defeat with Prestigious Race Win

Iowa-Owned Horse Redeems Derby Defeat with Prestigious Race Win

Getty Images

Go Mo!

There were only 8 horses in the race this year, but no one in Iowa is about to diminish the significance of Mo Donegal's victory in Saturday's Belmont Stakes. As you might remember, this horse was getting hyped up around these parts about a month ago in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby. Mo Donegal is owned by Iowa-based Donegal Racing and started the Belmont Stakes on Saturday as a betting favorite at 5/2.

The Belmont Stakes are the third race in the prestigious "Triple Crown" which started last month at Churchill Downs. Mo Donegal finished fifth in that race, but the victory went to Rich Strike (who, in case you're curious, placed sixth in the Belmont Stakes.) The Preakness Stakes, in which Mo Donegal did not run, was held a few weeks later and won by "Early Voting".

Three different Triple Crown races, with three different winners, for the fourth straight year. Interestingly, according to the Des Moines Register, the last time there were three different triple crown race winners in four straight years was 1926-29.

There have been 13 horses to win the full Triple Crown, with the last one being Justify in 2018, according to Draft Kings.

The folks at Donegal Racing grab a nice purse of about $1.5 million for winning the race. According to KWWL, this is the first triple crown event won by Donegal Racing. However, USA Today says the horse's trainer, Tim Pletcher, picked up a win in a triple crown event for the sixth time.

Do you want to keep up to date with the latest in local and music news? Download our app! It's completely free and not only will you be the first to know about breaking news, but we'll also keep you updated on concerts and other events coming to the area. You'll also have exclusive opportunities to win tickets. What are you waiting for? Get the free app today.

 

Pelicans at the Coralville Reservoir Migrating Their Way Through Iowa

Iowa gets to see these beautiful creatures twice each year.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Belmont Stakes, Mo Donegal, nl
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top