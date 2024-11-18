Brutal Injury News for Iowa Hawkeyes QB Brendan Sullivan

It's been an up-and-down season for the Iowa Hawkeyes thus far on the football field, and they're dealing with some brutal injury news at the game's most important position to start out the week.

Brendan Sullivan, who had started the past two games for the Hawkeyes, is set to miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

Per ESPN.com:

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan will miss this week's game at Maryland and likely the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday. Sullivan, a transfer from Northwestern, sustained the injury during a Nov. 11 loss at UCLA. He had 344 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and 144 rushing yards and four scores this season.

It will be Cade McNamara taking over at Quarterback once again for this weekend's matchup against Maryland on the road.

McNamara had been the team's starter up until the Wisconsin game a few weeks ago. He had been reportedly dealing with a concussion when the team tabbed Sullivan the starter.

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Terrapins on Saturday before finishing out the regular season by hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their final game. The Hawkeyes are already bowl eligible with a mark of 6-4.

