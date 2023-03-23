Iowa State’s McDonald Has a Pre-Draft Visit with Packers

Pre-Draft visits are certainly not a guarantee on where a player may be drafted, but it certainly can't hurt the chances.

Today, just a few days after fans learned that the Packers hosted Georgia Tight End Darnell Washington for a visit, it was announced that the team will also host Iowa State Cyclone pass rusher Will McDonald IV.

McDonald is a Wisconsin native and prepped at Casimir Pulaski High School in Milwaukee and Waukesha North High School.

McDonald, who will be 25 by the time his rookie season rolls around, has garnered all sorts of interest from the next level:

Over the course of his career with Iowa State, McDonald registered 40.5 tackles for loss and 34 sacks, breaking Von Miller’s record for career sacks in the Big 12. At the moment, he’s ranked 43rd on the consensus draft board, which puts him in play around the Packers’ second-round selection.

According to recent reports, McDonald ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and a 6.79-second three-cone at Iowa State’s pro day, high scores in drills that generally have a strong correlation to success at arguably the most athletically demanding position in the sport. The catch is that McDonald only weighed in at 239 pounds in Indianapolis, but he allegedly added an extra six pounds since his appearance at the combine.

The Green Bay Packers hold the 15th overall pick in this year's draft, and could possibly have additional early picks with the potential trade of Aaron Rodgers.

Sources: Cyclones.com and AcmePackingCompany

