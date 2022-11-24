Before we go diving into Iowa's most googled Thanksgiving recipe and I get roasted for having never even seen one of these before...we have to ask the question, is turkey on Thanksgiving coming to an end? York Test did a study on the most googled Thanksgiving recipes for 2022 and turkey was not the number 1 search.

If you don't eat meat, it would make sense why you don't dive into the turkey dish on Thanksgiving but I don't fit in that category. Turkey is normally one of the first things I put on my plate followed by mashed potatoes and gravy. There's a free tip for you by the way, if the turkey seems a little dry, just put a ton of gravy on it.

I'm not one to believe you have to stick to every tradition in the book but as long as I am alive, the turkey will be a part of my Thanksgiving dinner. If you skip out on making a turkey, it doesn't really feel like Thanksgiving to me. It just seems like a nice dinner after going to church on a Sunday. According to York Test, the number 1 Thanksgiving searched recipe this year across the board was baked brie. What the heck is going on in the world?

I'm going to end up getting roasted for this but the number 1 searched Thanksgiving recipe is something I don't think I've ever seen in my life before. I don't know if this is because I was born and raised in Minnesota or what.

I decided to ask a few co-workers, who are from Iowa, if they've been offered this at Thanksgiving, and there have been a few mixed answers of yes and no. If stuffed butternut squash was on a Thanksgiving, table I'd have to ask someone what it is.

Before you go thinking I'm the dumbest person on the planet, I would like to say I have obviously seen squash before but stuffed butternut squash is a foreign food to me. According to York Test, stuffed butternut squash recipe's had an increase of google searches, in Iowa, by 200% this year.

Is this something you've offered or been offered on Thanksgiving in Iowa? Am I missing out on some delicious delicacy that people born and raised in Minnesota don't know about? I'll stick to "playing this hits" this Thanksgiving. You'll find my plate full of turkey, mashed taters, mac-and-cheese, dinner rolls, and scalloped corn. You can't go wrong with a meal like that.

