Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit

When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list.

There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are located off the mainland. Key West, Galveston, Sanibel, and Mackinac Island are just a few of them. But one great island city is a lot closer to home and has a wide variety of tourist activities and beautiful scenery to check out.

Welcome to Sabula, Iowa

Ever heard of Sabula, Iowa? If not, you're missing out.

The small island town is located on the Mississippi River, about halfway between Dubuque and the Quad Cities metropolitan areas. According to the last census, it has a population of 506.

Sabula is a popular vacation destination during the summer months. It has a campground, an area to dock boats, and kayak rental available on the island.

According to local legend, the town was founded back in 1835 when a man floated over on a log from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River and set up shop. The rest is history.

Speaking of the Illinois side, you can get to Illinois from Sabula Island by crossing the Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects the island to Savanna, Illinois. The bridge was recently opened back in 2017 and is a steel-tied arch bridge.

