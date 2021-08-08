Is Gable Steveson Named After Iowa Wrestling Great Dan Gable?

Is newly crowned USA Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson named after Iowa wrestling great Dan Gable?

The answer to that question is YES!

Gable Steveson named her son after the Iowa and Olympic great when he was born in Portage, IN in 2000.

Get our free mobile app

Dan Gable was a 2x National Champion at Iowa State and would go on to become a hall of fame coach at the University of Iowa, while also grabbing a gold medal in Munich in 1972.

From the minute he was born, you could say Gable Steveson has had major expectations on his shoulders and he has lived up to those expectations every step of the way.

Steveson would go on to live in Minnesota after the age of 13 so he could go to Apple Valley High School, which is a powerhouse in wrestling.

After High School, he would go on to attend the University of Minnesota where he was thrust onto the national scene where once again he would meet those expectations as a champion.

Over the last week, Gable Steveson has become a household name and an Olympic Gold medalist, something all Americans can be proud of.

There is only one Dan Gable, but now there is a legend of another Gable and this time, Mr. Steveson is carving his own path in the wrestling history books as well.