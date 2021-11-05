Is This Really the Richest City In the State of South Dakota?

The list is out, and there's a good chance you've never even heard of the richest city in South Dakota.

The state's population is rising and many communities are changing at a rapid pace. But one town in the Sioux Empire is adapting better than any other in the entire state.

According to a study by Forbes, the best place to live in the Mount Rushmore state is also one of the newer communities to sprout up. In fact, it's only been around since 1988.

Based on that formula, the clear winner in South Dakota is Dakota Dunes, located in the far southeastern corner of the state. The unincorporated community in Union County has a population of around 3,000, a median household income of over $100,000, and a median house value of $266,000.

Richest City: Dakota Dunes

Median Household Income: $118,966

Mean Household Income: $157,305

Forbes isn't the only publication that states that Dakota Dunes is the best. According to the website, Stacker, Dakota Dunes is also number one. They describe it as a 2,000 acre, master-planned community, which was put into place in 1988 by Dakota Dunes Development Company. It is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Not only is Dakota Dunes a great place to live, but it's also in a great location. The community is only 5 minutes away from downtown Sioux City, Iowa, and a little over an hour away from Sioux Falls.

Forbes also listed the poorest city in the state, which is surprising to say the least.

Poorest City: Sturgis

Median Household Income: $43,214

Mean Household Income: $55,731

You can see the full list from Forbes, here.

You can also learn more about the community of Dakota Dunes from its website.

Story Source: Forbes Website

Story Source: Stacker

Story Source: Dakota Dunes Website

