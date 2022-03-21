2022 Best Place To Live In South Dakota Isn’t Where You Think

There are a lot of great places to live in South Dakota. But I would never have guessed this city would top the list of “Best Places To Live” in the state.

If you live in South Dakota you know we have a lot to be proud of in our state. I've traveled to a lot of places around South Dakota and I very much enjoy living in Sioux Falls.

There are many wonderful cities, towns, and communities all across the Rushmore state. So where is the “2022 Best Place To Live In South Dakota”?

According to Niche.com, it's not what I would have figured. They have picked Dakota Dunes in the southeast corner of the state as the #1 spot.

They came up with the list they based their findings on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.

Here is how Niche.com ranked the “Top 10 2022 Best Place To Live In South Dakota” and a little description of each pick.

#1-Dakota Dunes-Population of 2,895. Dakota Dunes is in Union County. In Dakota Dunes, most residents own their homes. Many families live in Dakota Dunes and residents tend to be conservative.

#2-Brandon-Population of 9,934. Brandon is in Minnehaha County. Living in Brandon offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Brandon and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Brandon are highly rated.

#3-Brookings-Population of 24,108. Brookings is in Brookings County. Living in Brookings offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Brookings, there are a lot of bars and parks. Many young professionals live in Brookings and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Brookings are above average.

#4-Vermillion-Population of 10,753. Vermillion is in Clay County and is one of the best places to live in South Dakota. Living in Vermillion offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Vermillion, there are a lot of bars and parks. Many young professionals live in Vermillion and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Vermillion are above average.

#5-Sioux Falls-Population of 201,180. Sioux Falls is in Minnehaha County. Living in Sioux Falls offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Sioux Falls there are a lot of bars, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Sioux Falls and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Sioux Falls are highly rated.

#6-Mobridge-Population of 3,385. Mobridge is in Walworth County. Living in Mobridge offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Mobridge, there are a lot of bars. Many retirees live in Mobridge and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Mobridge are above average.

#7-Pierre-Population of 13,961. Pierre is in Hughes County. Living in Pierre offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Pierre, there are a lot of bars. Many families and young professionals live in Pierre and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Pierre are above average.

#8-Colonial Pine Hills (by Rapid City)-Population of 2,396. Colonial Pine Hills is in Pennington County and is one of the best places to live in South Dakota. Living in Colonial Pine Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Colonial Pine Hills and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Colonial Pine Hills are above average.

#9-Madison-Population of 7,261. Madison is in Lake County. Living in Madison offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Madison and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Madison are above average.

#10-Harrisburg-Population of 6,087. Harrisburg is in Lincoln County. Living in Harrisburg offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Harrisburg and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Harrisburg are highly rated.