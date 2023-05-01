WANTED-Suspect In Union County South Dakota Murder Case

South Dakota Office of the Attorney General

Law enforcement authorities with the South Dakota DCI and Union County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for a Sioux City, Iowa man in connection with a homicide that occurred last week in Union County.

A release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, states the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, is wanted in connection with the murder of 23-year old Jordan Beardshear, 23, of Dakota Dunes.

Beardshear was discovered deceased Wednesday, April 26, in a residence in Dakota Dunes, SD. The DCI has determined her death to be a result of a homicide. A young child was found safe by law enforcement.

An active no-bond arrest warrant for murder in the first degree has been issued for Castellanos-Rosales.

“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”

People with information on Castellanos-Rosales whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.

