Is South Dakota Crime Down? Attorney General Says, Yes

South Dakota sees its fare share of crime but has less than other states in the entire county. And, a new report by the South Dakota Attorney General indicates crime in the Rushmore State has dropped.

Attorney General Marty Jackley released a statement that found criminal offenses reported statewide in 2023 was down 2.57 percent compared to 2022.

A national report by World Population finds crime has decreased significantly over the past 25 years. Minnesota is just slightly above South Dakota.

VIOLENT CRIME VS DRUG CRIMES

“Law enforcement statewide has been proactive and diligent in fighting crime, and those efforts are working,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Not only is law enforcement focusing on violent crimes, but also the prevention and enforcement on drug crimes involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

BY THE NUMBERS

The number of serious crimes is still high, however homicides, sex offenses, and aggravated assaults, totaled 45,905 offenses in 2023, compared to 48,249 in 2022. The number of less serious offenses, which include such crimes as DUI and disorderly conduct, totaled 21,240 in 2023, compared to 20,668 in 2022.

PROTECTING COMMUNITIES

“Crime unfortunately is always part of our communities, which is why it remains important for law enforcement agencies to continue receiving the support of their local governments and citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “That support helps law enforcement better protect our communities.”

DRUG CRIME

AG Jackley points out methamphetamine and fentanyl, continue to be a significant problem in South Dakota with more than 10 pounds of fentanyl being seized in South Dakota last year.

