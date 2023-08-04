CRIME-How Bad Is It In South Dakota?

Get our free mobile app

Turn on the radio, open any news publication, scan social media sites and you will see your share of crime reports and stories. In 2023 here in South Dakota, do you think there has been an increasing number of crimes?

How do the numbers compare to previous years? In a report released by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, the 2022 Report is indicating that the number of criminal offenses reported statewide in 2022 was consistent with 2021.

HOW MANY CRIMES

Of the 52 different offense categories, there were 52,044 crimes reported.

The data shows drug and narcotic violations lead all offenses followed by simple assault, larceny, vandalism, drug equipment, and shoplifting.

Sadly, there were 21 homicides.

Law enforcement agencies statewide are aggressively fighting crime in South Dakota, and those prevention efforts in key areas are working, said Attorney General Jackley. Law enforcement continues to focus on prevention and enforcement efforts on methamphetamine, fentanyl, and related violent crimes. We know that crime can always be found in our communities, said Attorney General Jackley. These numbers help law enforcement agencies and governing lawmakers provide the resources we need to deal with trends in criminal activity.

HOW MANY OFFICERS WERE INJURED

South Dakota is very fortunate to have our first responders protecting us. However, when they put on their uniform and gear sometimes they themselves are injured and assaulted.

In 2022 the number of times law enforcement officers were assaulted was 460.

