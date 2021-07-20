Best Place to Live in South Dakota? Study Shows it’s Nearby

South Dakota's population is rising and many communities are changing at a rapid pace. But one town in the Sioux Empire is adapting better than any other in the entire state.

According to a study by Stacker, the best place to live in the Mount Rushmore state is also one of the newer communities to sprout up. In fact, it's only been around since 1988.

The factors Stacker used to find the best places to live in each state include the cost of living, housing, education, and others.

Get our free mobile app

Based on that formula, the clear winner in South Dakota is Dakota Dunes, located in the far southeastern corner of the state. The unincorporated community in Union County has a population of around 3,000, a median household income of over $99,000, and a median house value of $266,000.

According to its website, Dakota Dunes is a 2,000 acre, master-planned community, which was put into place in 1988 by Dakota Dunes Development Company. It is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Not only is Dakota Dunes a great place to live, but it's also in a great location. The community is only 5 minutes away from downtown Sioux City, Iowa, and a little over an hour away from Sioux Falls.

For a look at the best places to live in all 50 states, check out the full article from Stacker here.

You can also learn more about the community of Dakota Dunes from its website.

Story Source: Stacker

Story Source: Dakota Dunes Website