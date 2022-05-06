Get our free mobile app

The Fairmont Hotel in Deadwood, the Scariest Spot in South Dakota The Fairmont Hotel i n Deadwood, South Dakota may be the eeriest spot in the Mount Rushmore state.

South Dakota offers plenty of spooky spots to check out (if you dare). Just take a trip to Deadwood alone and you'll find all kinds of haunted places worth visiting, and there's a lot of history to be told in these settings as well. Tales of old gunslingers, fair maidens who still roam creeky hallways at night, and battlefields long without any soldiers, but still with stories to tell.

Leading Theories About D.B. Cooper and 30 other unsolved mysteries Thanks to the American fascination with confounding unsolved cases, mystery is among the most popular genres of books, movies, and television. From heists and capers to murders and robberies, the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries spark media frenzies that grab headlines around the globe. Some cases compel so much public intrigue that the facts and theories surrounding them become the basis of books, movies, plays, and documentaries decades or even centuries after the cases go cold.

TAKE A DEEP DIVE INTO SOUTH DAKOTA'S WALL DRUG

The Fairmont Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota may be the eeriest spot in the Mount Rushmore state.

South Dakota offers plenty of spooky spots to check out (if you dare). Just take a trip to Deadwood alone and you'll find all kinds of haunted places worth visiting, and there's a lot of history to be told in these settings as well.

Tales of old gunslingers, fair maidens who still roam creeky hallways at night, and battlefields long without any soldiers, but still with stories to tell.

One place, however, seems to stand above the rest. If you search "haunted places in South Dakota", more often than not, you'll find the Fairmont Hotel as the eeriest spot in the Mount Rushmore state.

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Fairmont was a Brothel and Saloon. Many ghost stories can be traced to the Fairmont Hotel, which has brought all kinds of attention.

Television shows like Ghost Adventurers, Ghost Lab, and Dead Files have all filmed episodes there.

Murders, suicides, and even accidental deaths all occurred at the Fairmont and legend has it, the ghosts still have tales to tell an audience. That is if you're brave enough to pay the $20 for a nightly tour.

These days the Fairmont is an oyster bar and restaurant. You can even sing karaoke there after your tour.

But be warned, eyes from beyond this world may be watching.