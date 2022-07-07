There are many sculptures and statues throughout South Dakota. A lot of them can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

One of the most well-known pieces from the walk, the Arc of Dreams, has a permanent home in Sioux Falls. It's the tallest sculpture on the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, but is it the tallest statue in the state of South Dakota?

The Arc of Dreams sculpture spans the Big Sioux River. It was created by South Dakotan artist, Dale Lamphere.

The tallest statue in South Dakota is actually a 2-hour road trip from Sioux Falls. You can't really miss this statue when you're driving out west on I-90.

Travel South Dakota says that Dignity: of Earth & Sky stands as the tallest statue in the state.

This stainless steel statue towers 50 feet tall just along 1-90 near Chamberlain, South Dakota. Sculptor Dale Lamphere is the artist behind this masterpiece and state landmark. He designed this statue to recognize and pay tribute to the Native Americans especially to "honor the cultures of the Lakota and Dakota people."

Did you know that Dignity: of Earth & Sky is actually made of three different faces? Dignity's face recognizes three different ages of Native Americans celebrating the Lakota and Dakota cultures.

The face models the ages of 14, 29, and 55-year-old individuals. “Dignity represents the courage, perseverance, and wisdom of the Lakota and Dakota culture in South Dakota,” Dale Lamphere told Travel South Dakota.

I guess it's true when people say she overlooks the state. With a height of 50 feet, there's no doubt she is watching every resident and visitor in the state.

