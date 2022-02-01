Historic Al’s Oasis Under New Ownership

If you have ever traveled across the state of South Dakota you've seen the signs. Signs for places like Pioneer Auto Museum, The Mitchell Corn Palace, and have you Dug Wall Drug? Signs and stops along I-90 are legendary. One of those legendary stops along the way is Al's Oasis.

Having grown up in Kennebec, South Dakota [25 miles west of Al's] It was a stop we made almost weekly. First, it was piano lessons at Mrs. Miller's, and then it was probably a stop for groceries at Al's Oasis.

Last year we told you how Buche's had purchased the grocery store section to Al's. Now we find out that they have bought the rest of the legendary business.

Just this past summer my wife and I shopped at the gift store. Al's has been a part of 'breaking up a drive across South Dakota for years. From their legendary pie to coffee for just 10 cents. According to the press release today;

A legendary South Dakota traveler’s stop has a new owner. RF Buche, CEO and President of G.F. Buche Company, announced today that he has purchased the historic Al’s Oasis in Oacoma, South Dakota, located on I-90 west of Chamberlain, on the banks of the Missouri River. G.F. Buche Co. currently operates a Buche

Foods grocery store inside the Oacoma complex.

Legendary? Yes. The press release went on to say;

On August 6, 1906, the City of Oacoma celebrated the railroad bridging the mighty Missouri River. At the same time in Freiburg, Germany, a young German army officer named Albert Mueller debated his future and chose to come to America. In 1919, the Mueller family opened their grocery store in the then bustling cattle town of Oacoma.

If you were wondering about the restaurant, it will have the same quality food and similar menu;

The Al’s Oasis restaurant will be managed by Sky Dine Inc., a family-owned Sioux

Falls company. Sky Dine Inc. operates a variety of food service entities throughout South Dakota, North Dakota, and Montana including Marlin’s Family Restaurants, fuel/travel centers, bars/lounges, casinos, airport concessions and other franchised operations including Subway, Cinnabon as well as partnerships with Culver’s Restaurants.

