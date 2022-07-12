16 Places In South Dakota To Take A Break-Pull Over Dad!

Long summer vacation trips in the car can be more entertaining when you really don't have a plan. And, here in South Dakota, we've thrown darts at the map to come up with 16 of the best off-the-beaten-path places where you can give your windshield-zombie eyes a break.

It may just be for a few hours, an afternoon, or overnight. From a quick bite to eat where the food is made from scratch to one view of four different states all at once.

Other stops will show off South Dakota's history. Plus, we feature some Worlds Only attractions.

One thing is for sure, when you are traveling in South Dakota and not sure about something, just ask us.

Sioux Falls-Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History

Falls Park-Bike trail, picnic, nature walk, viewing tower, and the falls.

Vermillion-Wear your Red! This is Coyote Nation and the University of South Dakota. Home to the National Music Museum.

Presho-Hutch's Cafe with made-from-scratch eats. The $$$$ can't be beaten!

Pierre-Welcome to our State Capital.

Lemmon-Kokomo Gallery, sculptor John Lopez’s work is here.

Redfield-Pheasant City Drive-In Theatre is one of only seven left in the state.

Spearfish Canyon-A photographer's dream destination. Check out the waterfalls. Hiking trails and fly fishing.

Aberdeen-Storybook Land, The Land of Oz, Sand Lake Natural Wildlife Refuge.

Deadwood-Lot's of history here when you get away from the ding-ding-ding of the slot machines. Take the Mount Roosevelt Friendship Tower hike.

Brookings-Home to the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State University, McCrory Gardens, South Dakota Art Museum.

Yankton-Miles of Missouri River with Lewis & Clark Lake.

Mitchell-World's only Corn Palace.

Sisseton-The Fort Sisseton Historical Festival and Rendezvous is an annual event that transports you back to a military encampment.

Sturgis-If you can find a parking spot during Rally Week, this little town in early August becomes the biggest city in the state for an entire week.

Hill City-One of the most unique Black Hills 'must-stops' to make on your way to Mount Rushmore.

