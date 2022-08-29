Randy Travis Makes A Triumphant Return to South Dakota

It's not every day when someone is in the presence of a legend. For many people in Mitchell, South Dakota on Sunday afternoon, they were sitting with one.

Randy Travis is one of the greatest country musicians of our time. Seven Grammy Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 American Music Awards, 5 CMA Awards, the list of accomplishments for Randy Travis is a mile long. For a few hours, fans of Randy Travis got to enjoy his biggest hits at the Corn Palace with Randy himself along with his wife Mary. It was a show the audience will never forget.

In July of 2013, Randy Travis suffered a massive stroke. The world almost lost this amazing Country Music Hall of Fame artist. But Randy kept fighting. His persistence led him to where he is today. In fact, South Dakota was the first show Randy had to cancel after his stroke. Nine years later, he made it back to the state of "Great Faces, Great Places."

Randy is on the road seeing his fans and reliving these timeless songs. With the help of vocalist James Dupré, the Corn Palace experienced the "Music of Randy Travis Show" during the annual Corn Palace Festival.

I was incredibly honored and fortunate to see this wonderful performance and...meet Randy Travis! Take a look at some of these great pictures and videos of this memorable concert.

Randy Travis Concert in Mitchell, South Dakota

James Dupré made quite the impression in South Dakota. This was the first song he performed to open the Music of Randy Travis show. Randy and Mary Travis are even having fun with the audience!

This was one of my favorite performances of the afternoon. James' voice is just really smooth. It's perfect for this famous tune.

This is one of the top moments from Sunday's Show. James Dupré brought out his 2-year-old daughter Rellie on stage to perform "Deeper Than The Holler." What a cutie she is! Very talented too!

Mary Travis told the wonderful story on how they came to know James Dupré. It's truly a story of a beautiful friendship.

Randy was dancing along to his 1987 song "Too Gone, Too Long." James also does an amazing job performing this song.

James does an incredible just singing this song. "It's Just A Matter of Time" is definitely my favorite song from Randy Travis.

There wasn't a single person not singing this song. It was a great moment. Randy also joined the audience during the song.

Randy Travis hopped on the microphone to sing along to one of his biggest hits "Forever and Ever, Amen." It was a poignant moment in the show.

"Amazing Grace" is one of Randy's favorite songs. Randy wanted to sing it for his South Dakota fans.

Thank you to the Corn Palace for the magnificent concert! And a big thank you to Randy and Mary Travis for coming to South Dakota! We can't wait to see you again.