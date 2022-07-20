Night Ranger to the Corn Palace Festival 2022 + Full Lineup

We were corn to rock! Warning...that might not be the only reference to corn in this piece.

The 2022 Corn Palace Festival welcomes Night Ranger on August 27. The American classic rockers who gave us 80s power ballads, and unforgeable summer rock anthems will perform at the World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD.

When you spin an 80s playlist, Night Ranger simply needs to be in the rotation. From the great albums such as Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life, and Man In Motion, Night Ranger has gone on to sell over 17 million copies.

All festival tickets are on sale now.

The Corn Palace Festival opens officially on August 25th and the lineup is solid.

Thursday, August 25: Country artist Randy Houser. He racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits with his album, How Country Feels.

Friday, August 26: Russell Dickerson will take the Corn Palace stage for the first time. Dickerson is a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman. In 2017, his gold-certified full-length debut, Yours, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

Saturday, August 27: Heavy-hitting rock legends, Night Ranger has performed across more than 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 Billion!

Sunday, August 28: Country Music Hall of Fame member, Randy Travis will be closing out the exciting concert lineup. The Music of Randy Travis Tour featuring country singer James Dupré and his long-time touring band on the road for the first time since Randy's stroke in 2013. The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Randy Travis will make a special appearance.

Aw shucks...now that we're all ears, let's get to the ticket information. All tickets are between $30 and $60. Here's the safe and secure link through the Corn Palace:

Get our free mobile app

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs