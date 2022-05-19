Night Ranger Coming to Corn Palace Festival in Mitchell

Night Ranger is headling the 2022 Corn Palace Festival in Mitchell.

The show is Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 PM.

This year's festival runs from Wednesday, August 24 to Sunday, August 28.

Night Ranger got its start in San Francisco in 1979 after the group Rubicon broke up. Three members of that band - bassist Jack Blades, drummer Kelly Keagy, and guitarist Brad Gillis - formed Stereo, later adding keyboardist Alan Fitzgerald and guitarist Jeff Watson in 1980.

Later that year, the name was changed to 'Ranger', but in 1982 it was amended to 'Night Ranger' after it was discovered that a country band was already using the name 'The Rangers'.

Night Ranger released their debut album, Dawn Patrol, in November of 1982. That LP cracked the Top 40 (#38) and gave the band their first Top 40 single on the Billboard Hot 100, 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me' (#40). That song also landed in the Top Five on the Billboard Rock Chart (#4).

The group's next two albums - Midnight Madness (1983) and 7 Wishes (1985) - went platinum in sales.

They enjoyed five more Top 40 songs on the pop chart and two more Top Five songs on the rock chart, with 'Sister Christian' (1984) becoming the band's biggest hit, going as high as number five on the pop chart and number two on the rock chart.

'Sister Christian' was also the only single in Night Ranger's history to go to number one when it topped the Canadian Chart for one week in July of 1984.

The band's 12th studio album, ATBPO, was released last August.

Blades, Keagy, and Gillis are still touring with the band. They are now joined by keyboardist Eric Levy and guitarist Keri Kelli.

Tickets for the Mitchell show go on sale June 1 at 10:00 AM. The Corn Palace Festival is offering a $50 special for two general admission seats.

This will be Night Ranger's second appearance in the area this summer.

The band is playing the Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnold's Park in West Lake Okoboji, Iowa, Friday, July 8.

