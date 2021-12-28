Is the Corn Palace the Worst Attraction in South Dakota?

On Saturday, I noticed a map of the United States with all different locations scattered across the country with each state being represented by one.

As I looked closer, I realized South Dakota is represented by the Corn Palace wasn't a good thing for the Corn Palace.

So one would have to question, how well do Matt Shirley's Instagram followers know South Dakota and our many attractions?

Some may say very well and some may say not at all after tagging the Corn Palace as the worst attraction in South Dakota.

Looking at the rest of the map, I would say this map looks a lot more like some of the best attractions in each state, not the worst.

I love the Mall of American in Minnesota and I know many people from Wisconsin who love the Wisconsin Dells.

Many folks in South Dakota have seen some great basketball and some good concerts over the years inside the Corn Palace and I'm not sure how much traction locally there would be for crowning the Corn Palace as the worst attraction in our state.

The Corn Palace had some updates a few years ago and is currently undergoing some renovations as well over the next 5-10 years, which will uplift the long-standing South Dakota attraction.

For more information on the World Famous Corn Palace in Mitchell, visit their website.

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls , South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.





See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS] I was in Canton , SD, and I happened upon a new mural.

It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!

A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!

I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!

So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals. Did I miss one? Let me know!

