Is This The Weirdest Street Name In Minnesota?

The street name Pierre 'Pig's Eye' Parrent Road sounds quite specific, doesn't it? That or there must be quite a story behind such a unique name for a street in the state of Minnesota.

So how did this Minnesota street get its bizarre name? Well, here's the history behind Pierre 'Pig's Eye' Parrent Road according to Reader's Digest:

“Pig’s Eye” is a nod to an actual person named Pierre “Pig’s Eye” Parrent (nicknamed as such because he had only one eye), who had an important role in St. Paul’s and Minnesota’s history. As funny as the name is, this is one road you’ll want to take: It leads you to the picturesque Pig’s Eye Lake Park, St. Paul’s largest park"- Reader's Digest.

There's actually even more to the story behind the name Pierre 'Pig's Eye' Parrent besides just the road and park.

Pierre Parrant was also the first known European settler within what we now know today as the city of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

MN Political Round Table claims that with a growth in population a man by the name of Pierre 'Pig's Eye' Parrent opened up a tavern that shared his nickname and called it the Pig's Eye.

Around the year 1840, this community had now become a well-known trade center for settlers heading out west.

Thus, the name for the local area became Pig's Eye or Pig’s Eye Landing after Parrant’s popular tavern stuck.

Source: Reader's Digest

