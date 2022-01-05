It’s ‘Frosty Frolics’ Family Fun This Weekend in Sioux Falls

The 34th annual Frosty Frolics is back this weekend. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will be hosting several events planned between January 7 through 9. Most of the events are free and some have a small fee.

Frosty Frolics Human Foosball - January 8, 2022 - 3:30 pm - 5 pm

Sherman Park

It's being billed as the first-ever of its kind in Sioux Falls. Family, friends, and neighbors are welcome to this "drop-in play" format game at Sherman Park. Ice or no ice, the event will go on. No registration is required and the event is free.

Frosty Frolics Ice Fishing Frenzy January 8, 2022 - 10 am - 12 pm

Family Park

It will be a great day of ice fishing at Family Park. Ice fishing poles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants are encouraged to bring their own. All ages welcome. No registration is required.

Frosty Frolics Fun Run - January 8, 2022 - 9 am - 10 am

Spencer Park Shelter

If you enjoy a nice morning run, you will love this 5K and 10K run. Runners will follow the path along the Big Sioux River. Turn-around points will be noted along the route. All ages. Runner check-in and day-of registration will be available starting at 8 a.m. Cost is $5 per person. Preregister online.

Cardboard Sled "I-Kid-A-Rod" - January 9, 2022 - 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Spencer Park Shelter

It's kind of like the Alaska Iditarod in Sioux Falls but with a twist; people instead of dogs will pull the sleds! Construct a sled from only cardboard and duct tape along with a string to pull it. Sleds will be judged on creativity, so make it stand out. Hot chocolate and a snack will be served in the community center after the race. The event is free.

A complete list of events and details can be found here.