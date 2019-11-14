Jake Odorizzi Accepts One Year Deal from the Minnesota Twins

Jake Odorizzi had an amazing 2019 season which included an All-Star nod and a trip to the postseason.

Odorizzi will look to continue that success in 2020 in a Minnesota Twins uniform.

On Thursday, Odorizzi accepted the Twins qualifying 1-year offer of $17.8 million.

In 2019, he went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA over 159 innings pitched.

He will join Jose Berrios as the other solidified arm of the rotation for Minnesota which will look to add more depth and potentially a front line starter in free agency.

Some of those targets could include Dallas Keuchel, Cole Hamels, Zach Wheeler or others that could completely reshape this staff and keep the Twins as the front runner in the AL Central.

The Minnesota Twins won the AL Central and lost to the New York Yankees in the Divisional Round.