MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Unhappy with himself after issuing five walks, Jake Odorizzi changed his approach and started pitching from the stretch in the fourth inning Tuesday night.

Minnesota's new starter showed he can get himself back on track, even against the defending World Series champions.

Odorizzi grinded through six innings for his first win with the Twins, leadoff man Brian Dozier walked a career-high four times and Minnesota beat the Houston Astros 4-1.

Odorizzi (1-0) allowed a run on five walks and five hits in his first home start since being acquired from Tampa Bay in February.

The Twins took advantage of Dallas Keuchel's control problems to scratch across three runs in the first two innings. Keuchel (0-2) gave up three runs, five hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out six and left after 101 pitches.

Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his second save.

